Mortal Kombat 11 Fans Petition To Bring Back Fan-Favorite Feature

Before Mortal Kombat 11 released onto PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch back in April, fans petitioned to get Shaggy from Scooby-Doo in the game. Despite the petition going viral and getting a few 100,000 signatures, developer NetherRealm Studios stood firm and didn’t ruin the balance of its fighting game by adding a god tier fighter to it. That said, now Mortal Kombat fans are petitioning for something different. More specifically, fans want Raiden’s flying scream to be brought back.

For those that don’t know: Raiden packs a move called Thunder Fly, commonly referred to as Aybabayay for the sounds the thunder god makes when he does the move. However, over the years, the scream has been toned down a bit and isn’t nearly as comical as it used to be. In Mortal Kombat 11, the scream Raiden lets out with the move is a shadow of what it used to be. It’s more of a natural grunt than a scream from an otherworldly ninja. That said, fans miss the old scream, and so over on Reddit one user posted a “petition” to bring it back.

At the moment, there’s no official petition to accompany the post, but it does have a lot of support, and has shot to the top of the game’s Reddit page. And unlike Shaggy, there’s actually a chance the request could be granted if NetherRealm sees it.

As you will know, Mortal Kombat in recent releases has really toned down and moved away from the gibberish characters spout when using an ability. It makes the series more serious and polished, but there’s a lot of fans nostalgic for yesteryear when it sounded like Raiden’s soul was trying to escape his body. I know I am.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, the game is scheduled to come to Google Stadia later this year.

For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.