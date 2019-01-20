‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Director Teases “Huge, Huge Surprise” Still To Come

Mortal Kombat 11 Creative Director Ed Boon has teased that he and the rest of the team at NetherRealm Studios still have a “huge, huge surprise” to come before release.

The news comes out of a new interview between Boon and Brian Tong via the latter’s YouTube channel. In an interview that totaled nearly nine minutes, Boon at one point is asked about if and how new tech contributes to each of the studio’s new games, and it was during this reply that Boon revealed the tease.

“Yeah, well tech contributes to our game,” replied Boon. “Every single game we have a new technology or method creating our graphics. This game it’s called photogrammetry, which is you know — we’re painting with not just textures, but with substances. We’re painting with leather, painting with steel…and it’s almost in some respect a nod to how we did our first Mortal Kombat.”

Boon continued:

“Our faces, our actors — we find, you know, real people to scan their entire face. It’s not a 3D model, you know sculpting a nose, sculpting a face, stuff like that, it’s actually real people. And we have — I’ll tell you this — we have a huge, huge surprise coming up for a face you’re going to see in Mortal Kombat.”

Boon then notes that he has never mentioned that to anybody else, but unfortunately, that’s all he’s willing to divulge. When pressed further by Tong about whether or not it’s a character with a recognizable face that will eventually be announced, Boon declined to comment.

“I’m not going to answer that question, you’re inching it a little bit. It’s what I said,” replied Boon while laughing.

From the sounds of it, the surprise won’t come from the character themselves, but from who’s playing the character. In other words, maybe something similar to the announcement that Ronda Rousey was playing Sonya Blade in the game.

Anyway, we should find out soon, because the game’s release isn’t that far away. The fighting game is poised to release on April 23 via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

