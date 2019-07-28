Mortal Kombat 11 Mod Gives The Game A Classic 2D Mortal Kombat Look

Mortal Kombat has come a long way since it debuted in arcades back in 1992. Earlier this year, its newest installment, Mortal Kombat 11, released onto PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and it’s one of the best entries in the long-running series yet. That said, there’s still plenty fans of the franchise who prefer the Mortal Kombat games from yesteryear. If you’re one of those people, then this new Mortal Kombat 11 mod may be for you.

The new mod — which comes courtesy of Harrisonfog — takes the game’s crisp and modern graphics, and gives them an old-school, retro look that evokes the 16 and 32-bit color palette style of the older games. In other words, if you miss the vintage 2D style of older Mortal Kombat games, then this mod is worth a peep, especially given how easy it is to implement on PC. Below, you can check out the mod via some screenshots of the game with it enabled:

Of course, the mod — which is available over on Nexus Mods — is only for the game’s PC version. In other words, if you’re hoping to have a retro look on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or PS4, you’re out of luck, and stuck with the game’s gorgeous graphics. I know, very tragic.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it’s scheduled to hit Google Stadia later this year.

For more news, media, and information on the fighting game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title, including our review.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads snippet from the review. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

