‘Mortal Kombat 11’s $100 Premium Edition Revealed

For big Mortal Kombat fans or people who have pockets that magically produce money, Mortal Kombat 11 has a $100 Premium Edition, which comes with a host of additional content that if you were planning on buying anyway will actually save you some money. Anyway, if you’re interested in getting all of the Mortal Kombat 11 content you can hold onto, then this Premium Edition will be for you.

The Premium Edition of the game comes with the main game and the first Kombat Pack, which comes with 6 new DLC fighters who will be released over time, gradually. It also gives owners one week early access to DLC characters (this is exclusive to Kombat Pack owners), seven exclusive character skins, and seven exclusive sets of gear. It’s basically buying the game and a Season Pass.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, NetherRealm Studios has only revealed one DLC character so far — Shang Tsung — so it remains to be seen if the Kombat Pack will be worth getting if you’re not a huge Mortal Kombat fan. That said, while we don’t know who the other five DLC characters will be in the first Kombat Pack, we do know the last remaining and secret character who hasn’t been revealed yet thanks to a new leak. Spoilers: it’s not Mileena.

As for who the game’s DLC characters could be, who knows. NetherRealm Studios hasn’t really provided any worthwhile hints, though it does look like Spawn will be released at some point.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release next week on April 23 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. What DLC characters do you hope will be MK11?

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.