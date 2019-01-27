Here’s Michael Fassbender Reimagined as ‘Mortal Kombat 11’s Raiden

An artist by the name of BossLogic has been reimagining different celebrities and actors as various Mortal Kombat characters and sharing them on Twitter all week. Of course, when it comes to a beloved and classic series like Mortal Kombat, with its massive roster of characters, there’s a ton of fan art out there on the Internet, but not much can compare to the work BossLogic has been cranking out.

Just this week we’ve already gotten Terry Crews reimagined as Jax, The Rock as Shao Khan, Keanu Reeves as Kenshi (my personal favorite), Chris Pratt as Johnny Cage, and even Gal Gadot as Kitana.

But BossLogic hasn’t stopped there. Between last night and this morning, he’s already released another two: Michael Fassbender as Raiden and Travis Fimmel (Vikings) as Kano.

As you can see, Kano as Travis Fimmel is a great casting. Not only with a little reimagining can Fimmel look like the fighter, but he has the persona to pull off the character as well. Meanwhile, Fassbender as Raiden is a less obvious choice, but one that I think actually suits the Mortal Kombat mainstay. Of all the castings BossLogic has done so far, Raiden is probably the trickiest, but I could personally see Fassbender playing the role in a new Mortal Kombat movie, which we will likely never get, but these reimaginings at least let us dream.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release worldwide on April 23 via the PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any delays beyond one that suggests the Nintendo Switch may specifically get a slight kick back into later in the year.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you think of the castings? Who would you cast for the two characters?

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated fighter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage — which includes a hands-on preview — of the game by clicking right here.