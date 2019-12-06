New Mortal Kombat 11 Tier List Released by SonicFox

SonicFox is one of the best Mortal Kombat 11 players in the world, and according to the fighting game expert, there’s no unviable character in the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia game. In other words, every character can be mained and used competitively if you put in the work, including Sub-Zero, who is considered, pretty unanimously, the worst fighter in the 2019 fighting game. In case you missed it, SonicFox recently took to Twitter and shared a new tier list, ranking every fighter by how good they are in the game. And for Mortal Kombat 11, SonicFox didn’t give any character less than an A rank. In fact, the fighting game player gave more than half of the game’s characters S- and above rankings, with Sub-Zero and Erron Black the only two fighters to come in below A+.

“This is my updated Tier List for Mortal Kombat 11,” writes SonicFox on Twitter. ” I personally believe the lowest tier in this game is A, and that more than half the cast is S-tier for the tools that they present! Every character can be solo mained and taking to victory if you put in the work!

This is my updated Tier List for Mortal Kombat 11!

Of course, tier lists are subjective, and there’s plenty of people who disagree with this one, especially Sub-Zero mains currently struggling with the current meta. That said, in terms of roster balance, Mortal Kombat 11 is certainly one of the more balanced fighting games I’ve played in awhile. Some characters do take a lot more work than others though, that’s for sure.

