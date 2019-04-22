‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Is Working on A Fix For Grindy Progression Issues

During today’s final Kombat Kast before launch, NetherRealm Studios confirmed that it’s looking into the progression issues that Mortal Kombat 11 has been criticised since reviewers and others have gotten their hands on the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch fighting game.

According to NetherRealm Studio’s community manager, the team is well aware of the the issues some players have been having with the progression system in Towers of Time and the Krypt, which will all be addressed with a fix rolling out in the near-future. The update will also tweak balance and the rewards you get while playing.

Unfortunately, no further specifics are divulged, nor is a timetable of when these changes will arrive beyond sometime soon. However, it’s noted that some of the tweaks will come without a patch, while other changes will require an official patch. In other words, don’t expect just one patch that addresses it all.

Elsewhere during the Kombat Kast, NetherRealm Studios finally revealed Frost, the game’s last character before launch, who previously leaked a couple weeks ago. Naturally, she looks badass, and takes on her teacher Sub-Zero during her reveal trailer.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release tomorrow via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the fighting game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. Also, if you haven’t already, take a gander at our official review, which went live earlier today.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet of the review.” Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

