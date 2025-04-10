Hollow Knight: Silksong Report Has Good News for Fans

A new report about Hollow Knight: Silksong has some good news for fans, assuming it is true and accurate. It has been six years since the highly anticipated sequel was first announced by developer Team Cherry back in 2019. Suffice to say, the six year wait has been unexpected and has made fans of Hollow Knight desperate for any kind of update or new nugget of information.

Hollow Knight: Silksong, which was once scheduled to release in 2023, still doesn’t have a release date, nor does it have an official update from Team Cherry. However, it is included in a new rumor about the June 8 Xbox Games Showcase. According to this rumor, Hollow Knight: Silksong is going to be present at the showcase. Whether this showing will be accompanied by a release date announcement or not, the report does not say, but that is the implication.

It’s possible Team Cherry will just show another trailer of the game, but to show up with another trailer, after all this time, with no release date information of any kind would not be a good read of the room. Thus, it’s reasonable to expect that come June fans are finally going to get a new release date for the game.

The source of this rumor is eXtas1s, a well-known Xbox insider, and a source that has more often than not proven reliable and reputable with numerous Xbox leaks. The insider clearly has a source in or around Xbox, which would explain why they have heard the game, among others, will be present, but don’t know in what capacity. In other words, this information comes from a source familiar with Xbox rather than Team Cherry itself.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source is reliable, it doesn’t negate the fact that this is unofficial information that is also subject to change. Further, as Hollow Knight fans will know, this wouldn’t be the first rumor/report about Hollow Knight: Silksong to prove inaccurate.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Xbox and Team Cherry — have commented on this new report and the speculation that has come with it. For a few reasons, we do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.