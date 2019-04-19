New ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Video Features Raiden Actor Christopher Lambert

With Mortal Kombat 11 hitting PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch in just a couple of days, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have been flooding gamers with advertisements and various promotions. And this is normal for a release as big as Mortal Kombat 11. That said, as they’ve released their last wave of marketing, the pair has been paying homage to the 90’s Mortal Kombat movie in the process. First, it released the game’s official launch trailer that uses the classic Mortal Kombat theme. And now, WB Games France has released a new promotional video that features French actor Christopher Lambert, who played Raiden in the aforementioned movie.

For those that don’t know: in 1995, Paul W.S. Anderson delivered us arguably the greatest movie adaptation of a video game ever: Mortal Kombat. The movie is not only widely loved by gamers, but it was a big hit commercially as well: spending three weeks atop the U.S. box office as the number-one film, and racking in over $122 milion worldwide. One of the movie’s main characters is Raiden, the eternal god of thunder, who is also one of the mainstays of the fighting game series. And for the big screen adaptation, Lambert was tapped to bring Raiden to life, which he did wonderfully, and which he’s remembered by many Mortal Kombat fans for.

All of this is to say, Mortal Kombat 11 and NetherRealm Studios have been hat tipping towards the film quite a bit recently, and fans have been loving it.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release on April 23 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated fighting game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know your thoughts.

