Mortal Kombat 11 Reportedly Adding Rambo

✖

Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia are reportedly adding Rambo as a DLC character. In fact, it looks like the 80's movie hero is the game's next DLC character. Today, NetherRealm Studios updated the files of MK11, and in the process, added new DLC files referencing three specific characters: Mileena, Rain, and Rambo. Of course, Mileena and Rain are two popular MK characters that fans have been asking for since release. However, Rambo comes out of nowhere, though perhaps isn't that surprising considering all of the 80s movie characters we've already gotten, like RoboCop and Terminator.

Further, it looks like Rambo will be the first of these characters, as he seemingly has the most work done for him. This doesn't outright suggest Rambo will be the first of three DLC characters to hit, as it's quite possible all three will release together, but if they do release separately, this may indicate he will arrive first.

Below, you can check out the evidence collected so far about Rambo coming to the game, courtesy of prominent Mortal Kombat dataminer, thethiny:

Rambo and Rain so far in KP2 pic.twitter.com/2nQkCT64d9 — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) September 29, 2020

Next "KP" is called GOTY2 and has 3 characters, audio and gear are done, with Rambo (CHAR_RAM) having the most gear I've seen so far. That's a summary for those who missed it! — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) September 29, 2020

At the moment of publishing, neither NetherRealm Studios nor Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have commented on any of these new DLC leaks, and it's unlikely either will, as both typically don't comment on leaks. If a comment does come, it will likely come via creative director Ed Boon, who does have a reputation for sometimes engaging with "leaks," but typically only when they are fake.

If any type of comment is shared we will of course update this post with whatever salient information is provided.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X, but there's a good chance this version will arrive alongside the next wave of DLC characters.