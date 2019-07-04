Mortal Kombat 11 Fan Creates Best-Looking Reptile

One of the big missing characters in Mortal Kombat 11 is Reptile, a classic Mortal Kombat fighter and one of the most glaring snubs by NetherRealm Studios. And so far, none of the DLC character leaks have included the fighter, potentially suggesting he will not be added to this installment in any fashion. That said, while NetherRealm Studios refuses to put some respect on Reptile’s name, Mortal Kombat fans are. More specifically, a fan has created a mock-up showing what Reptile could look like in the new installment, and it has us dreaming about an alternate universe where we are playing as this version of the character right now.

The fan mock-up is really good, which is why it has shot its way to the top of the Mortal Kombat Reddit page. Not only does the character look properly menacing in it, but it’s a pretty faithful recreation with a ton of detail. In other words, it basically looks plucked straight from the game.

Many — if not all — of the Mortal Kombat 11‘s DLC characters appear to have already leaked. In addition to the already announced Spawn, Nightwolf, Sindel, and Shang Tsung (already available), it appears NetherRealm Studios is planning to add Ash Williams, Terminator, Joker, Sheeva, and Fujin. Now, that’s only nine characters, and if NetherRealm is releasing two full Kombat Packs, that’d mean we’ll be getting 12 DLC characters. In other words, there’s possibly three unaccounted for fighters. Hopefully one of them is Reptile.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it’s coming to Stadia when the Google gaming platform launches later this year.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from our official review. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”