‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Reveals Kotal Kahn In Brutal New Trailer

Another Wednesday has arrived, which means that another installment of Kombat Kast has also been presented. As some of you may remember, last week’s stream was cancelled, but the team did not do so without providing a bit of a tease of things to come. That said, last week’s tease pointed to the arrival of Kotal Kahn making his way to Mortal Kombat 11. Now that the new Kombat Kast is here, we know that it is indeed the teased character who is the newcomer.

As can be seen in the video above, Kotal Kahn is definitely making his way into Mortal Kombat 11, and that much is abundantly clear and was demonstrated in epic fashion. Initially appearing in Mortal Kombat X, Kotal Kahn is a warrior from the Osh-Tekk realm who became the ruler of Outworld. In addition to this, the character is voiced by none other than Phil LaMarr, which is always a fun time.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming title, here’s a brief description:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

