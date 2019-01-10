Rumor: ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Could Have Ronda Rousey Portraying Sonya Blade

We’re just under a week away from the huge Mortal Kombat 11 community event, where we’ll learn more about its potential time-traveling storyline, gameplay and characters. But an interesting rumor suggests that we’ll see a surprise combatant pop up next week, ready to take on all comers.

A new report from The Nerd Mag came across a subreddit for Mortal Kombat that named an interesting casting choice for Sonya Blade in the upcoming sequel- current WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey!

The information reportedly comes from an internal email slip-up, which indicates that Rousey won’t just be announced, but she’ll make an appearance at the event to talk about it.

“Ronda Rousey will be at MK Day and will be part of the livestream stage presentation,” the leak reads. “We’re preparing a short video to introduce her and announce her as the voice of Sonya. I’ve started sending over what we have for Sonya, which hasn’t been much so far. I’m expecting a V1 soon.” (V1 is probably short for Version 1, we’re guessing.)

There’s also rumor about a new character named Geras, who will also have a reveal trailer that “would be a mix of gameplay and cinema.”

Rousey would no doubt be a powerhouse addition to the game, having built up a strong reputation in the UFC before jumping to WWE last year and impressing its fans in a number of memorable match-ups. She’s rumored to be facing off against Becky Lynch, aka “The Man,” at Wrestlemania this year, but nothing has been finalized just yet. (There’s also a slight chance that Mortal Kombat 11 could be mixed in with WWE marketing. Maybe.)

Normally, we’d take this rumor with just a grain of salt. However, the report also pointed out the official box art for the game, which creative director Ed Boon confirmed earlier this afternoon. So there could be some slight merit here, though we’ll wait and see what happens.

Rousey would be a sweet addition to the game. And considering how much she loves video games herself, we’re pretty sure she’d be thrilled about such an opportunity as well. We’ll let you know once this information is confirmed.

Mortal Kombat 11 releases on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

