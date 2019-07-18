Mortal Kombat 11 Characters Reimagined as Disney Princesses

Mortal Kombat 11 features a big roster of both new characters and fighters from the series’ past. And the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch game packs one of the best rosters to date. But, it’s not as impressive as this Mortal Kombat roster of Disney princesses made by Twitter user ioanness747, which takes characters from not just Mortal Kombat 11, but the entire series, and transforms them into Disney princesses.

If you’re not a huge fan of the series, then the piece of fan art may feature one or two characters, such as Nitara, that you may not recognize. But for the most part, it’s immediately obvious which Disney princess is who.

Hi all!! This is a project that I have been doing for a long time now, which is a double jejje tribute. I loved Disney princesses in 3D and it occurred to me to do this tribute to my favorite video game I hope you like it! : D #MortalKombat11 #MortalKombat #Disneyland #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/wdSXUZ8jQz — ioannes747 (@ioannes747) July 9, 2019

As you will know, there’s a ton of Mortal Kombat and Mortal Kombat 11 fan art out there on the Internet, and most of it is pretty great, but this is certainly some of the best and most creative fan art I’ve seen of the series in quite sometime.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from our review. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”