Mortal Kombat 11 Is Cheaper than Ever Before After MK1 Announcement

If the Mortal Kombat 1 reveal has gotten you excited for the new game and itching to get back into Mortal Kombat again to get ready for the new release, you're in luck. The most recent game in the series, Mortal Kombat 11, is cheaper than it's ever been before with the game on sale for as much as 90% off at least two different platforms. The sale isn't the same everywhere, but these discounts sure look like they'll be the best ones that we'll ever get on the game, at least until the new game comes out.

Over on Steam, the game is being sold for $4.99 right now. That's 90% off of the usual $49.99 price and is $5 less than the previous discount that brought the game down to $9.99 earlier in the year. It's difficult to imagine a AAA fighting game like this one going this low period, let alone it going lower than this, so if you've been waiting on a deal, this looks hard to beat.

The same deal is live over in the PlayStation store, too, with the game priced at $4.99 there. The Steam sale is ending on May 26th while the PlayStation sale ends a bit sooner on May 25th, so you've got until those dates to secure the game at this price if you want it. As is typically the case with Mortal Kombat sales, the game's catalog of DLC is on sale since this is just the base game and you'll probably want to add onto it.

If you're on the Xbox or Nintendo Switch platforms, you'll have a bit less luck finding a deal like this one. The Xbox version of Mortal Kombat 11 isn't on sale at all which is perhaps due to the fact that the game is part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription, though it's worth pointing out that the game is included in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers as well. The Nintendo Switch version is on sale at $9.99 which isn't quite as good as the other options but is still much better than full price.

Mortal Kombat 1 releases on September 19th, and we'll have to wait until June 8th to see more of the game, so Mortal Kombat 11 will be your best bet till those dates if you're looking for something to hold you over.