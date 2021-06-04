Mortal Kombat 11 Director Gets Fans Excited for Shaolin Monks Remaster

✖

Mortal Kombat fans really want a remaster of Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks, a 2005 action-adventure beat 'em up, and a spin-off from Midway Games and Ed Boon, the latter of which is not just the co-creator of the series, but the current creative director of the series. That said, while fans have expressed their desire to see the series return every year since, it's largely gone unnoticed, until now.

Taking to Twitter, Boon asked his nearly 644,000 followers, most of which are Mortal Kombat fans, which of the following four games they want to see get the remaster treatment: Mortal Kombar 2, Mortal Kombat 9, Mortal Kombat: Deception, or Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks.

At the moment of publishing, the poll has received nearly 146,000 votes, and 46.7 percent of these votes have been for Shaolin Monks, making it an overwhelming favorite. Behind it is MK9 with 28.2 percent of the votes and then MK Deception with 14.2 percent of the votes. Bringing up the rear is MK2 with 11 percent of votes.

Remaster …. ? — Ed Boon (@noobde) June 3, 2021

Not only did Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks dominate the poll, but the poll caused it to trend on Twitter, which in turn caught the attention of Boon, who was blown away by the reaction.

W in T actual F ? pic.twitter.com/Qnpbo6YHlx — Ed Boon (@noobde) June 3, 2021

Unfortunately, there's no word of a Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks remaster, but Mortal Kombat fans can rest assured knowing that Boon is well aware of the demand for such a remaster. Chances are it will never happen as WB Games is focused on new Mortal Kombat experiences, but if it does give NetherRealm Studios the green light to dig up older games in the series, or if it contracts this work out, Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks has to be near the top of candidates to go first.

