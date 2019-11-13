Mortal Kombat 11 Sindel Gameplay Teaser Revealed

According to Ed Boon, creative director of Mortal Kombat 11 and the series in general, tomorrow — if everything goes well — NetherRealm Studios will release Sindel’s first ever gameplay trailer. In the meanwhile, Boon teased a brief gameplay snippet featuring our first look at the character in action and our best look yet at the classic Mortal Kombat fighter. Unfortunately, said gameplay snippet is light on actual gameplay. The short clip features the former Edenian queen walking and wielding her weapon, but doesn’t feature her trademark ability: ultrasonic, super-loud screaming. However, I’m assuming that will be on display in tomorrow’s gameplay trailer.

As you may know, in the past, NetherRealm hasn’t delivered Mortal Kombat 11 trailers when it said it would, however, this is the exception, not the rule. In other words, if you’re looking forward to Sindel, then be sure to tune in tomorrow. At the moment, NetherRealm hasn’t announced any plans to do a Kombat Kast diving deeper into the character, so presumably that will come at a later date and not tomorrow alongside the trailer.

UPDATE: The official Mortal Kombat Twitter account has released a second gameplay snippet, which you can check out below alongside the first teaser:

Get your earplugs ready. Sindel’s Gameplay Trailer pops your eardrums tomorrow! #MK11 pic.twitter.com/D92cExBexG — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) November 13, 2019

For those that don’t know: Sindel made her debut back in Mortal Kombat 3, and is set to make her debut in Mortal Kombat 11 on November 26. Despite not being one of the original characters, she’s certainly one of its more prominent fighters for a multitude of reasons, chiefly narrative.

“The former Queen of Edenia will stop at nothing to keep her place,” reads an official blurb about the character. “When threatened with the loss of her throne when Shao Khan conquered her realm, Sindel betrayed her husband, and her people, to keep her privileged position. Now Shao Khan’s wife and Queen of Outworld, she enjoys power and wealth beyond most people’s imaginations. Good luck to anyone who tries to take it from her.”

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it will be available on Google Stadia when Google's new gaming platform launches later this month.