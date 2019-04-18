‘Mortal Kombat 11’s Story Mode is “Quite Long,” Says Developer

Fans are on the home stretch when it comes to Mortal Kombat 11, as the next installment in the long running franchise is set to arrive next week. We’ve recently been shown a glimpse at what Shao Kahn is capable of, and to nobody’s surprise, he continues to literally crush the competition. That said, the time that it will take to complete the game has already been stated to be roughly eight hours, which certainly puts it further than its predecessor, Mortal Kombat X. However, now that launch is just around the corner, things might have been changed since that was said.

One thing that has certainly remained the same is the fact that Mortal Kombat 11 will indeed feature the franchise’s longest story mode yet. Speaking with God Is A Geek, NetherRealm Studios‘ Matt Burke spoke about the length of the upcoming game. “This is definitely the biggest story mode we’ve ever done, in terms of the length,” he said. “It’s quite long, and I’m very excited for everyone to play it. Kronika is a super cool boss character, a big bad female character. We’re all excited around the studio about that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the elements that lends itself to the length of the story mode featured in Mortal Kombat 11 is the mixing of past and present. According to Burke, this definitely leads to some rather interesting moments throughout the game. “Having the past and present kind of merge together, getting to see past Lui Kang run into his evil ‘revenant-leader-of-the-NetherRealm-self’ while he’s still the chosen one,” he said, “The paragons of virtue, as they both see themselves as that. We have tons of moments like that.”

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game from NetherRealm Studios:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What do you think about this? Are you excited to get to the bottom of the story in Mortal Kombat 11, or are you just prepared to fight? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!