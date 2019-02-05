‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Stream: How to Watch the Kombat Kast

Mortal Kombat 11’s next livestream is coming soon with NetherRealm Studios set to stream gameplay and hopefully some reveals live on Tuesday.

The studio behind the new Mortal Kombat game has been previewing the start of the new stream since last week and before, and it gave its followers one last reminder ahead of the event’s start to show them where to tune in. NetherRealm’s stream will take place through its official Twitch channel which was linked to in the tweet below, but it’s also embedded above for anyone who wants to catch the action right as it happens.

Tune in tomorrow for the first #MK11 Kombat Kast at 1pm PST, 3pm CST! //t.co/1JfiaXY8kP pic.twitter.com/hBd0S3j2Sw — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) February 4, 2019

This livestream is the first one that NetherRealm has held since the full unveiling of the game. Aside from seeing more gameplay, it’s expected that there will be some character reveals either through their own first gameplay appearances or confirmations that fan-favorite characters will be in the new game. Kano was revealed several days ago when NetherRealm confirmed that fighter would be in the game, so there’s a strong chance he’ll find his way into the livestream.

NetherRealm’s stream was originally supposed to take place last week with the studio teasing the event beforehand, but it was announced that the stream would be delayed due to inclement weather which affected NetherRealm’s ability to have everyone attend the stream. NetherRealm community manager Tyler Lansdown said at the time that the studio was taking precautions and that they wanted the stream to be the best it could be which wouldn’t happen if people couldn’t make it into the Chicago-based studio.

The Mortal Kombat 11 stream follows the original gameplay reveal which took place in mid-January, so Mortal Kombat players will no doubt be hungry for some new footage that’s expected to come from the event. Players have also been forwarding their questions to NetherRealm to hopefully have them answered on-stream with the delay giving them more time to get those in, so some of the most-asked questions will likely be addressed.

Mortal Kombat 11 is scheduled to release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 23rd.