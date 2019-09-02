Mortal Kombat 11 Terminator vs. Genisys Terminator Comparison Will Leave You Impressed

While the various characters revealed to be part of Mortal Kombat 11‘s Kombat Pack were all leaked months ago, it was still rather surprising to see Spawn, Joker, and especially the Terminator in all their glory when developer NetherRealm Studios actually decided to show them off. While Joker’s design has been relatively poorly received, the Terminator — which uses Arnold Schwarzenegger’s likeness — has had the exact opposite reception with folks being mightily impressed. It looks rather good, and that includes direct comparisons to the actual film versions of the character.

While Schwarzenegger’s set to return for the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate, which follows the original two films and picks up after the events of Judgment Day, ignoring the movies released since then, the most recent, already released time he appeared as the Terminator was actually 2015’s Terminator Genisys. The Mortal Kombat 11 version of the character certainly seems to be based on that version, at least in part, as the battle damage to the face looks nearly identical. But the actual appearance looks… well. You can decide for yourself, as one fan has cobbled together an image comparing the two versions of Arnold’s Terminator:

The Terminator is set to release October 8th, followed by the previously teased Sindel on November 26th. Joker and Spawn are set to arrive in the new year on January 28th and March 17th, respectively. These dates are almost certainly the early access launch, with full release set to occur the week following each initial launch.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.