Mortal Kombat 11: Todd McFarlane Talks Spawn Moves, Fatalities

NetherRealm Studios finally revealed the remaining fighters that are part of the Kombat Pack for Mortal Kombat 11, confirming previous leaks that have been surfacing for months. That said, we also got our first good look at a character we already knew was going to be included with the Kombat Pack. The character, of course, being none other than Spawn. Unfortunately, it was also revealed that Spawn won’t be arriving until next March, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t be excited now. That said, Todd McFarlane himself has gotten to see a bit of what Spawn will have to offer in Mortal Kombat 11, and he seems to be on board with what NetherRealm is doing.

During an interview with ComicBook.com’s Jim Viscardi, McFarlane noted how he was able to see some of Spawn’s moves in Mortal Kombat 11, and while they were not complete at the time, they were heading in the right direction. “I haven’t seen them all fully polished, but what I did see was pretty awesome,” he said. “I encourage them to basically go as crazy as … My only comment would be it wasn’t crazy enough, so go crazy. If you’ve seen any of that game you know they can get pretty crazy.”

According to the Spawn creator, it comes down to what NetherRealm will actually be able to pull off. “I’ve seen some of the stuff that they talked about in theory,” McFarlane continued. “I saw some of the actions, but some of the stuff they talked about in theory, if they can pull it off then there will be some crazy in it. If they can do what they thought they could do […] I think we’ll be very pleased with the results.”

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. As for Spawn’s arrival as part of the Kombat Pack, that will not be taking place until March 17, 2020, so the devs certainly have plenty of time to add as much crazy as they want. For even more info on the popular fighting title, check out some of our previous coverage.

