Mortal Kombat Fans Outraged Over Latest MK11 News

By Tyler Fischer

Mortal Kombat fans -- or at least many of them -- are outraged over the latest MK11 news. This week, NetherRealm Studios, via the official Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Twitter account, confirmed that crossplay will become cross-generation for PlayStation and Xbox players, which will allow players on current-gen and last-gen consoles to play with each other in casual matches and designated online rooms. That said, these options will not be extended to PC or Nintendo Switch versions of the game.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear why Nintendo Switch and PC players aren't being invited to the crossplay party. There's no reason provided in the announcement, and there's been no reason provided since.

When it comes to PC, it could come down to the disproportionate number of hackers and cheaters on this platform, or at least this is the reason walked out by other games that exclude PC players from cross-play, though if the feature is optional, this explanation doesn't make much sense. Meanwhile, it's unclear what could possibly be the explanation for why Switch is excluded.

As you would expect, players on these two platforms aren't happy, especially on PC, where there's still a very healthy and active pool of MK11 players.

As noted, neither NetherRealm Studios nor WB Games have provided any further explanation on why PC and Nintendo Switch versions of the game don't support crossplay. That said, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

