Mortal Kombat Fans Outraged Over Latest MK11 News

Mortal Kombat fans -- or at least many of them -- are outraged over the latest MK11 news. This week, NetherRealm Studios, via the official Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Twitter account, confirmed that crossplay will become cross-generation for PlayStation and Xbox players, which will allow players on current-gen and last-gen consoles to play with each other in casual matches and designated online rooms. That said, these options will not be extended to PC or Nintendo Switch versions of the game.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear why Nintendo Switch and PC players aren't being invited to the crossplay party. There's no reason provided in the announcement, and there's been no reason provided since.

When it comes to PC, it could come down to the disproportionate number of hackers and cheaters on this platform, or at least this is the reason walked out by other games that exclude PC players from cross-play, though if the feature is optional, this explanation doesn't make much sense. Meanwhile, it's unclear what could possibly be the explanation for why Switch is excluded.

On Nov 17, Krossplay will become Kross Generation for Playstation & Xbox players. Toggle the feature in settings to play Casual matches w/ players on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XIS, & Xbox One, as well as in designated Online Rooms. This feature will not be available on Switch or PC. pic.twitter.com/kDWMz5mUG9 — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (@MortalKombat) November 9, 2020

As you would expect, players on these two platforms aren't happy, especially on PC, where there's still a very healthy and active pool of MK11 players.

Wow, thanks for treating us PC players like second class citizens... While SFV had crossplay from day 1, you're treating us like trash after almost 2 years. These things won't be forgotten anytime soon. — Giru017 (@Giru017) November 9, 2020

PC PLAYERS: We just play, we don't cheat NRS: Lemme tell you where crossplay will not be All we want is to play with our console friends and enjoy ourselves; SF, Fortnite and even Among Us has this feature but y'all can't give it to us?! Why!? — Rolyat212 (@chrisa1taylor) November 10, 2020

Still no crossplay for PC. lmao this is a major joke.

And before anyone gets mouthy i’ve played the PS version, i’ve played the PC version there’s simply no major difference aside from the game feels smoother on PC. And i’ve yet to come against a hacker in KL. or kasual. — 𝔅𝔯𝔬𝔤𝔢𝔫 𝔎𝔞𝔭𝔬𝔬𝔯 (@KapoorBrogen) November 10, 2020

Atleast give us a reason why there will be no crossplay on switch or pc??? This is lame. pic.twitter.com/jsna45j7yC — Giorno (@Giorno05414833) November 10, 2020

As noted, neither NetherRealm Studios nor WB Games have provided any further explanation on why PC and Nintendo Switch versions of the game don't support crossplay. That said, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.