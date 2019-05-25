Mortal Kombat 11 Update Removes FPS Cap on Cinematics

Mortal Kombat 11 players on the PC platform now have access to a higher FPS setting during the game’s cinematics including its goriest moments. A limiter was previously in place that restricted the scenes to 30 FPS instead of the 60 FPS that many PC players are likely used to by now, and after saying that it would remove the cap for these moments, NetherRealm Studio followed through with an update that did that and more.

Around a week ago, NetherRealm was talking about removing the FPS cap in place during cinematics. Players had expressed their interest in seeing the cap removed while saying that their PCs could handle not having the cap on during cinematics, so to appease both those who have the capabilities to hit 60 FPS during these moments and those who can’t there’s now an option to remove the cap.

The full patch notes for the PC platform’s update can be seen below with the details relevant to the 60 FPS mode seen at the top.

60 FPS mode – In PC Features, we have introduced the option to turn on 60 FPS in Menus and during Cinematics (Intros/Victories, Krushing Blows, Fatal Blows, etc) and in Krypt separately. We have set this default to ON for Menus however you have to switch the option to ON for the Krypt, as is only recommended on high end configurations.

Missing reflections – We have introduced the option to turn on/off reflections.

Crash fixes for users who have crash on launch issues. We are working on other similar issues, so we will keep updating the game with fixes for users who report their crashes to us. – issues caused by outdated Radeon drivers should no longer occur – game crashing on launch/during gameplay cause by drivers for unusual controllers, should no longer occur – game not launching, issue cause by a fault library file, should no longer occur

Players frequent disconnects –adjustment that should resolve the issue of frequent disconnects for some users

Fix to Frost Whirring Drill graphical glitch when TAA is disabled

Localization updates

Minor fixes for mouse and controller inputs

Various balance changes (correction – there were no balance changes in this update. Apologies!)

Mortal Kombat 11’s PC patch is now available to download.