Mortal Kombat 11 Developers to Host a Watch Party for the Original Movie

Mortal Kombat fans who remember the original movie fondly can relive the classic Saturday night alongside other fans and the Mortal Kombat 11 developers through a Mortal Kombat Watch Party that’s just been announced. The official Twitter account for the Mortal Kombat franchise said it’d be holding the watch party event on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT, and watching the original Mortal Kombat movie with everyone else is easy enough since it can be found on Netflix. This sort of watch party should be similar to ones other people have been having – including ComicBook.com’s own Quarantine Watch Party – so expect to see some interesting facts about the 1995 movie shared during the event.

The announcement for Mortal Kombat’s event was shared on Saturday, the same day the watch party is scheduled to take place. It’s even got its own hashtag like other watch parties have gotten, and while the tweet didn’t confirm any guests that’ll be present for the event, we’ll hopefully see some intriguing insights into the movie or at least some shared enjoyment among Mortal Kombat fans rewatching it or watching it for the first time.

We’re paying tribute to the original Mortal Kombat this weekend with a watch party worthy of the Elder Gods! Cue up @netflix and join us on Twitter for a 90s throwback this Saturday, April 11 at 7:00pm PST. #MortalKombatWatchParty pic.twitter.com/ZgnbNG6DmX — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) April 9, 2020

The Mortal Kombat movie everyone will be watching was originally released in 1995 and was later followed by Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. Those two movies are the original Mortal Kombat films that are still beloved by many even if they’ve been overshadowed by the games, but they won’t be the only Mortal Kombat movies in existence before too long.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with the development of Mortal Kombat movies, there are two in the works with one of them releasing much sooner than the other. There’s a live-action Mortal Kombat film currently scheduled to release on January 15, 2021, a movie that’s currently in production and is apparently looking pretty good. There’s also Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge which is an animated film featured in the trailer at the top that’s coming out this month. It’s scheduled to release digitally on April 14th with a physical release coming later on April 28th.

Once you finish up tonight’s watch party event, be sure to check out ComicBook.com’s own Quarantine Watch Party catalog to see insights into things like Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Guardians of the Galaxy featuring James Gunn. We’ll have more watch party events and guests to share their insights in the future.