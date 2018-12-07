‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Fans Are Freaking Out Over Two Scorpions

NetherRealm Studios provided an epic look at Mortal Kombat 11 and long-time fans of the fighter were instantly enamored with the hellish new look. Though the trailer as a whole was exciting, fans couldn’t help but to be enthralled by a seemingly tale of two Scorpions.

As seen in the video above, we see an epic fight pitting Raiden vs Scorpion. At first it looked like business as usual, until Raiden began to transform into a more terrifying version riddled with menacing red lightning.

Raiden wasn’t the only one to undergo changes, Scorpion did as well – though less overt. When the two went head-to-head, Raiden took the victory until Scorpion was joined by another: Scorpion. Weird right?

Fans immediately took to social media to rave about what it was like to see the two on the screen, while others offered their theories on what it could mean:

Can’t wait to see your video after the trailer has been dissected. I have a feeling that it’s not two Scorpions but the first one is actually Takeda and Scorpion is the next tagged opponent. This would explain the image of another Raiden lying dead on the stage. — THEC0LLECT0R (@theC0LLECT0R_) December 7, 2018

Why are there two Scorpions?????? pic.twitter.com/vKwRVGS82f — Happy 20th GUILTY GEAR! (@Gear_Project) December 7, 2018

Maybe it’s some kind of God who’s come back to fix the timeline which would explain why we’re seeing two scorpions maybe trying to match the two timelines together or something — MK Dreamer (@MKDreamer1) December 7, 2018

Anyone else wanna talk about how the guy Scorpion kills at the beginning is definitely Raiden? Same hat, definitely Raiden grunts from him as hes slammed to the ground and the temple is clearly very decayed and old. There are two Raidens and two Scorpions here pic.twitter.com/6PjHT1LgKY — CrazyFingers (@CrzyFingers) December 7, 2018

Why do we have two Scorpions? pic.twitter.com/ZndMdTEohC — mal. (@landoughcal) December 7, 2018

The second Scorpion ends up taking Raiden out and then a mysterious woman makes her way onto the screen, seen interacting with a huge hourglass that seems to be flowing in reverse. Fans of the series have already begun speculating, stating that the new game will center around some form of time-warp. This wouldn’t be the first time the series has done this, it was also apparent in the 2011 reboot.

What are your theories on what the two Scorpions mean? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy! As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC