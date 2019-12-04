Mortal Kombat 11’s Sindel Is Now Available

Mortal Kombat 11 fans that purchased the game’s $39.99 Kombat Pack were treated to the fourth of the game’s DLC characters last week, Sindel. Starting today, however, any fan can purchase the character for $5.99.

Scream for your Queen! Sindel is now available for all! Add her to your roster today and let your banshee fly. #MK11 pic.twitter.com/kbxCjgzu1F — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) December 3, 2019

Originally appearing in Mortal Kombat 3, Sindel is the Queen of Edenia in the series. Notably, Sindel was once one of the franchise’s villains, and the queen of Shao Khan, before switching sides and turning against Shao Khan. This action even translated to her role in the film Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, where she was portrayed by actress Musetta Vander.

Throughout her appearances in the Mortal Kombat franchise, many of Sindel’s moves have centered around her role as a banshee. In Mortal Kombat 11, Sindel’s Banshee Scream move can stun her opponents, and the character’s Scream Queen Fatality actually involves the character screaming until her opponent’s skin tears off and their body is torn to pieces. Sindel’s other defining trait is the character’s silver hair. Her Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow Fatality involves sending her hair down the opponent’s throat, impaling them through the chest with it, gouging out their eyes and tearing them apart with her hair. Her moves have clearly gotten a little more hardcore since her appearance in Mortal Kombat 3, that’s for sure!

With Sindel’s release, just two of the six announced DLC Kombatants remain: the Joker and Spawn. The previous releases included Shang Tsung, Nightwolf and Terminator T-800. Joker is set for release January 28th, while Spawn will arrive March 17th. Ash Williams from the Evil Dead franchise has been rumored as a seventh DLC fighter, but no official announcement has been made at this time. Some have assumed that Ash was bumped to a later release in order to have the Joker arrive closer to the character’s live action film, but actor Bruce Campbell has completely denied the rumor, despite Ash’s name appearing in a datamine of the game’s DLC. Campbell could very well be playing coy, but fans will just have to wait and see, for now!

