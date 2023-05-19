Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Casts Jade

Mortal Kombat 2 has found its actress for Jade, the lifelong friend of Princes Kitanna who has served as both a bodyguard for Kitana and as an assassin and spy for Shao Kahn. Making her debut in Mortal Kombat II as a secret character before making her playable debut in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, Jade is one of the series' most prominent characters, though like some other prominent characters in the franchise, she did not feature in the first movie. This is being remdedied with the second movie though.

According to the new report, which comes the way of the very reliable Hollywood Reporter, Tati Gabrielle is in final talks to play the female ninja. Unfortunately, this is all the report discloses. There's no word of how big a role the character will have in the movie, but that may be dependent on big of a role Kitana has, unless director Simon McQuoid and writer Jeremy Slater are planning on breaking from the lore of the character for her debut in this new movie universe.

An american actress, Tati Gabrielle is best known for her roles as Gaia in The 100, Prudence in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Marienne Bellamy in You, and her role as Jo Braddock in the 2022 Uncharted movie. This is set to be one of the actresss' biggest roles yet, if not her biggest.

The Mortal Kombat movie sequel currently does not have a premier date and we know next to nothing about the movie minus a few castings. That said, filiming is expected to commence soon, and when this happens, more information about the sequel should start to surface.

"If the goal was authenticity, as so much of the cast and crew said prior to release, it certainly is authentic to the blood and guts of the video games," reads a snippet of our review of the first movie. "The fights are fun, fast-paced, and it's clear when the martial artists have the floor that they know what they're doing. The characters largely feel like they should, despite the lack of individual screen time to flesh them out, and it's hard not to both cheer and wince with body parts getting severed or exploded or severed and then exploded every couple of minutes. If you're looking to watch some excellent supernatural fights, there are far worse ways to spend your time, but if you're looking for nuance and meaningful character development and exploration, well, what are you doing watching Mortal Kombat?"