Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Gets Exciting Update

The Mortal Kombat movie sequel, which we will simply call Mortal Kombat 2, has gotten an exciting update. The Mortal Kombat franchise is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there, which has always made it ripe for a film adaptation. Hollywood took a crack at it in the 90s and while it's not... great. it's better than a lot of other video game-to-movie adaptations. It has all of the characters wearing the right costumes, they're killing each other quite violently, and it's a bit hokey. It hasn't aged gracefully, but it is something that was at least relatively appreciated. However, fans wanted something with a bit more edge, a bigger budget, and WB decided to do it. It also wasn't great, but it was brutal and bloody, so it was on the right track.

The 2021 reboot did well enough to warrant a sequel, but we've heard very little about it. However, it sounds like it may not be too far away. Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon told a fan on Twitter that he is reading some "exciting" scripts for Mortal Kombat 2, so there are definitely written drafts of the film ready to go. It's unclear if he's reading multiple scripts from different writers with different stories or if they're just different drafts of the same general story. Either way, it's likely the buck doesn't stop at Boon. Adaptations tend to go directly over the heads of the creators, but if they're lucky, the studio and producers will often let them consult on the movie. It's unclear what Boon's involvement in Mortal Kombat 2 is, but it is great to hear there is a story in place.

Reading exciting scripts! — Ed Boon (@noobde) December 11, 2022

As of right now, we have no idea when to expect the movie. There's a decent chance the movie gears up to shoot in 2023 if the script is in a good place and perhaps we'll see it released in 2024. If a new Mortal Kombat game is on the way, we could expect the release or announcement to possibly tie in with the movie in some way simply for marketing purposes.

What do you want to see in Mortal Kombat 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.