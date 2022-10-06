Mortal Kombat 2 Star Mehcad Brooks Teases Big Return for Jax

As he begins his run on Law & Order, former Supergirl series regular Mehcad Brooks is doing the press rounds, and took some time out to reassure fans that his Mortal Kombat character, Jax, will absolutely be back for more bone-crunching action in Mortal Kombat 2. The actor won't reveal details on what he knows of the sequel any more than Warner Bros. will, but he does promise that his robot arms will be up and running again in the second installment of the rebooted film franchise based on the beloved series of fighting games.

Back in January, Mortal Kombat 2 was officially greenlit at New Line Cinema. New Line's parent company, Warner Bros., tapped Moon Knight scribe Jeremy Slater to write the movie.

"I've heard some pretty exciting updates," Brooks told Screen Rant. "Nothing I can get into in great detail at this very moment, but expect to see Jax back, new and improved and with these motherf---ers working."

Details surrounding the plot of Mortal Kombat 2 are still sparse, but the conclusion of the first film, which was released both in theaters and on HBO Max early last year, teased that there would be more to come in the future. In a year where Warner Bros. pushed their new released to HBO Max as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mortal Kombat surprised many by becoming the year's most-streamed movie on the platform. It's generally expected that much of the cast from Mortal Kombat should be making a return in this sequel, alongside plenty of new faces that were teased at the end of the last film.

Mortal Kombat began its life as one of the '90s' most beloved video game franchises, with its Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis, and arcade cabinet installments becoming a cultural phenomenon in 1992. In the years since, the series has spawned numerous sequels, spinoff games, movies, comic books, and an endless ocean or merch.

Are you excited to see more of Jax in Mortal Kombat 2? Which characters from the video game series are you hoping to see show up in the next movie? Let us know in the comments, or hit up @russburlingame on Twitter to explain any video games newer than N64 to an old man on the internet.