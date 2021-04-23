Hiroyuki Sanada Opens Up About Returning as Scorpion for Mortal Kombat 2

Mortal Kombat got a new shot at blockbuster movie supremacy with the 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot – which was something of a strange case as it was released on HBO Max at the same time it was in theaters, as part of Warner Bros.' plan to bounce back from movie theater shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. As such, it's been somewhat hard to gauge just how much of a true measure Mortal Kombat's box office haul of just $84.4 million (on a $55 million budget) really is. The combined viewership numbers and box office must have been enough of a sign because early this year, Warner Bros. officially announced Mortal Kombat 2 is coming.

Mortal Kombat 2 will see director Simon McQuoid returning to helm the sequel – but what about all of the stars? The first Mortal Kombat movie hinged on the story of Scorpion (or "Hanzo Hasashi") who was played by Japanese actor and martial artist Hiroyuki Sanada (The Wolverine). Hanzo/Scorpion's story was arguably one of the only plotlines in Mortal Kombat that was completely developed from beginning to end. The series' new main character, Cole Young (Lewis Tan) was anointed as Scorpion's descendant and the new keeper of the Hasashi bloodline and its powers. So is there any need for Hiroyuki Sanada to return for Mortal Kombat 2?

ComicBook.com got to speak with Hiroyuki Sanada during the press junket for his new movies Bullet Train, and we had to ask about the prospect of this esteemed actor once again lending his presence to Mortal Kombat 2. As the actor tells it, there's nothing to tell right now:

"I have no idea, I didn't hear anything officially yet. But, I hope they'll make a Scorpion part, and I will get to say 'Get over here!' again."

When asked who Sanada would like to see play Johnny cage in the next Mortal Kombat movie, the actor responded: "That's a good question. I have no idea yet, but maybe one of the assassins from Bullet Train."

Well, Bullet Train is a movie that features the likes of Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, and Logan Lerman – so while he may have been just trying to steer the conversation, Sanada may not have a bad idea there!

As for Mortal Kombat 2, writer Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) says nailing the balance between horror and fun is key:

"I feel like the gore in Mortal Kombat is awesome and it's part of what people come for, you always have to find that balance between fun gore and gross gore, right?" Slater said, later adding: "There's a tongue-in-cheek aspect of Mortal Kombat in terms of the violence and in terms of the gore, there's a little bit of winking at the audience and saying like, 'Yeah, we know this is ridiculous, but it's really fun and we're all in on the joke together.'"

Bullet Train will be in theaters this week. Mortal Kombat 2 is in development.