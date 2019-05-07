Mortal Kombat and Final Fight Arcade1Up Cabinets Are Here

Mortal Kombat 11 on the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch pays homage to the history of the franchise, but if you want the ultimate nostalgic experience, the Mortal Kombat cabinet from Arcade1Up is the way to go. It includes the original Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 in a single mini unit that’s small enough, and affordable enough, to be part of a home arcade.

At the time of writing, the Mortal Kombat Arcade1Up mini arcade cabinet is a Walmart exclusive that’s available to order online right here ($299) for store pickup. The same is true for the new Final Fight arcade cabinet, which includes Final Fight, 1944 The Loop Master, Ghost ‘N Goblins and Strider which can be ordered here for the same price. Odds are inventory for shipping will be available in the coming weeks, but if you want to bring one of these cabinets home today, we highly suggest reserving one online before your local store sells out. You might also want to pick up a riser to bring the cabinet up to a height that’s comfortable to play standing up.

You can shop the rest of the Arcade1UP lineup right here. It includes Golden Tee, Pac-Man, Galaga, Rampage, Asteroids, Centipede, Space Invaders, Street Fighter, and more.

On a related note, we are now halfway through Sega’s reveal of the 40 games that will be available on their upcoming Sega Genesis Mini console, and while we haven’t seen Mortal Kombat yet, things are looking pretty good so far. The second crop of 10 titles includes gems like Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the Disney games Castle of Illusion and World of Illusion, Earthworm Jim, Streets of Rage 2, and Contra: Hard Corps. The full list of twenty announced games can be found below.

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Space Harrier 2

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Toe Jam & Earl

Comix Zone

Sonic the Hedgehog

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

Earthworm Jim

Castle of Illusion

Shinobi III

Contra: Hard Corps

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

World of Illusion

Thunder Force III

Super Fantasy Zone

Streets of Rage 2

Landstalker

You can pre-order the Sega Genesis Mini with 2-wired controllers for $79.99 right here on Amazon and here at Walmart with free 2-day shipping slated for September. If you don’t see your favorite Genesis game on that list, keep in mind that Sega will announce two additional 10 game waves in the coming months. On that note, the Sega Genesis Mini is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships. So, if you aren’t happy with the final 40 game list, you can always cancel the pre-order.

In addition to the 40 games and two wired controllers, the Sega Genesis Mini will include a power cable, USB adapter, and HDMI cable.

