7 Excellent Mortal Kombat Cosplays You Should Check Out
When it comes to the long-running Mortal Kombat fighting game franchise, there is practically no end to the number of iconic character designs, which also happens to mean there is practically no end to the number of iconic character designs translated to real life via cosplay. Well, OK, technically there is "an end" as there are only so many fighter in the video game, but it's still a huge number. Which, again, makes it perfect for cosplay.
Thanks to the keen eyes of ComicBook.com's cosplay aficionados, we've pulled together a number of recent cosplays from around the web to feature here today. While there are certainly some here that are more surprising than others -- hello, Ermac -- it should come as no surprise that the man that has basically become the face of the franchise, Scorpion, is first on our list. But, if we're being honest? The Johnny Cage cosplay, straight out of Mortal Kombat 11, by far takes the cake out of all of these. That isn't to say, of course, that any of these at all are bad! There's a reason we're including them here, but inevitably, some will certainly be more popular than others.
Have you been playing Mortal Kombat 11 while everyone is pretty much stuck inside? Or maybe you have been working on your own cosplay? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to check out all of the excellent Mortal Kombat cosplays! Mortal Kombat 11, the latest and greatest iteration of the storied fighting game franchise, is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Spawn, the most recent DLC fighter, is available now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Mortal Kombat in general right here.
Maul Cosplay - Scorpion
View this post on Instagram
I‘m ready to fight. 💪🏻 In a few hours I will play Mortal Kombat 11 in the “Kombat for a Kause” event which is a week-long charity event on Facebook. All proceeds go to the @unfoundation ! I’ll fight against/with other content creators from around the world. When I win I will fight again in the next days. 😁 If you wanna watch just use the link in my bio. Today it is from 2pm - 4pm EDT (8pm - 10pm CET). Come over and root for me. 😬😬😬 #mortalkombat #mortalkombat11 #mk #mk11 #warnerbros #scorpion #scorpionwins #scorpioncosplay #unfoundation #charity #event #mortalkombatcosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #ps4 #xboxone #comehere #martialarts #badass
You can check out more of their cosplay over on Instagram right here.
Shinomaya - Cassie Cage
View this post on Instagram
"Shinnok is my Bitch." . . . Let's all give a moment of appreciation to the talented @theiayf_photos ??? Such and amazing and a successful shot!!! Im totally IN LOVE with this one! . . Photographer📸 : @theiayf_photos . . #cassiecage #cassiecagemkx #cassiecageedit #cassandracage #mk11 #mkcosplay #mkxcosplay #mortalkombat #mortalcombatx #mortalkombat11 #mortalkombatdeadlyalliance #johnnycage #sonyablade #sonyabladecosplay #gaming #gamingcosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #shungtsung #shinnok #liukang #kitana #raiden #mortalkombatcosplay #cassiecageedit #cassiecagecosplay #icon2019 #אייקון2019 #cosplayphotoshoot #womenofcosplay
You can check out more of their cosplay over on Instagram right here.
envy_cosplay - Mileena
View this post on Instagram
Quarantine is raging, and we are animals in our apartments. How do you escape from boredom? MILEENA - @envy_cosplay Game - @mortalkombat #cosplay #game #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayrussia #cosplaygirl #косплей #косплейигры#игры#игра#морталкомбат #москва #mortalkombat11 #fotografia #fotograf #cosplayers #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplaymakeup #cosplayphoto #geeks #geeky
You can check out more of their cosplay over over on Instagram right here.
Macky Cosplay - Kitana
View this post on Instagram
𝔽𝕀ℕ𝕀𝕊ℍ ℍ𝔼ℝ! . . I posted this set with @kaicomphoto on my Facebook page, but never here! Or only a few, and since I've made a HUGE purge on my account, it's time to post them back! Hope you're not mad for having AGAIN my Kitana on your feed. . . 📸 @kaicomphoto #mortalkombat #kitana #kitanacosplay #kitanaprincess #mortalkombatcosplay #cosplay #videogamecosplay #cosplaygirl #womanwarrior #cgartwork #coolcosplay #darkness #costume #cosplay #fictionalcharacter #blackhair #personalprotectiveequipment #games #fatality #sexycosplay #badasscosplay
You can check out more of their cosplay on Instagram right here.
Jhone Almeida - Ermac
View this post on Instagram
📸 by @marcusfariafotografia . . . . . . #ermac #ermaccosplay #ermacmortalkombat #mortalkombat11 #mk11 #mortalkombat #mk #mkcosplay #cosplay #cosplaybrasil #cosplaybrazil #cosplaybrasileiro #cosplaybr #instacosplay #cosplayer #f4f #fff #instafollow #followme #cosplayofinstagram #cosplayoftheday
You can check out more of their cosplay over on Instagram right here.
Joe Rinaldi - Johnny Cage
View this post on Instagram
Do not speak to me, or my son, or my son's son ever again. .📸@rodfather_photo @nerdcaliber . . . #mortalkombat #mortalkombatcosplay #mortalkombat11 #netherrealmstudios #Johnnycage #Johnnycagecosplay #mortalkombatlegends #finishhim #fatality #fightinggames #playstation #videogames #actionfigures #paxeast2020 #foamsmith #mkkollective #menofcosplay #toddmcfarlane #mcfarlanetoys
You can check out more of their cosplay over on Instagram right here.
Loth Cosplay - Raiden
View this post on Instagram
Electric Salute! Flawless Victory! 📸: @egetzcn 🤘 🌐: @geek_fest_kyrenia . #mortalkombat #mortalkombat11 #mortalkombatcosplay #mkkollective #mk #mk11 #mk11cosplay #raiden #raidencosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayphotography #fightinggames #game #games #gamecosplay #theeldergodsarepleased #victory #victorypose #electricsalute #reydandayağı
You can check out more of their cosplay over on Instagram right here.
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.