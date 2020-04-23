7 Excellent Mortal Kombat Cosplays You Should Check Out

When it comes to the long-running Mortal Kombat fighting game franchise, there is practically no end to the number of iconic character designs, which also happens to mean there is practically no end to the number of iconic character designs translated to real life via cosplay. Well, OK, technically there is "an end" as there are only so many fighter in the video game, but it's still a huge number. Which, again, makes it perfect for cosplay.

Thanks to the keen eyes of ComicBook.com's cosplay aficionados, we've pulled together a number of recent cosplays from around the web to feature here today. While there are certainly some here that are more surprising than others -- hello, Ermac -- it should come as no surprise that the man that has basically become the face of the franchise, Scorpion, is first on our list. But, if we're being honest? The Johnny Cage cosplay, straight out of Mortal Kombat 11, by far takes the cake out of all of these. That isn't to say, of course, that any of these at all are bad! There's a reason we're including them here, but inevitably, some will certainly be more popular than others.

Have you been playing Mortal Kombat 11 while everyone is pretty much stuck inside? Or maybe you have been working on your own cosplay?

Mortal Kombat 11, the latest and greatest iteration of the storied fighting game franchise, is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Spawn, the most recent DLC fighter, is available now.