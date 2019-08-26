Mortal Kombat Fans Are Loving Sonya Blade and Kano Castings

After quite some time of being discussed, the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot movie is seemingly getting up and running, especially when it comes to casting the iconic characters that will be featured in the film. We’ve already learned who will be playing the likes of Sub-Zero and Liu Kang, but a recent announcement has unveiled that Jessica McNamee will be stepping into the role of Sonya Blade, while Josh Lawson is set to bring Kano to the big screen. That said, Mortal Kombat fans seem to be rather pleased with the recent casting reveals.

Following the casting announcements for Sonya Blade and Kano in the Mortal Kombat reboot film, fans took to Twitter to let their excitement be known. In addition to this, Lewis Tan is reportedly in final negotiations to join the cast, with the prospect of him either playing Johnny Cage or Kung Lao exciting many. Here are some of the best reactions to come out of the recent news:

Videos by ComicBook.com

STACKED CAST

This cast for MK is getting to be just so damn stacked!



Can’t wait to see the final product of this #MortalKombat movie https://t.co/RKccrxpCXs — EJ Moreno 👻 (@EJKhryst) August 26, 2019

TAN WEARING YELLOW?

I bet Lewis Tan is gonna wear a yellow mask 👀 — 💯 (@YungSaibot) August 26, 2019

PROMISING

All the casting thus far has been really promising! — Mike (@RandomMusinz) August 26, 2019

ARE WE THERE YET?

Cool. Can we skip 2020 and get to 2021 so I can watch this movie. — Afghan_Chill (@AfghanChill) August 26, 2019

OH, IT’S HAPPENING

This Mortal Kombat movie is really happening 😂 — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) August 26, 2019

NOT BAD

Josh Lawson casted as Kano in the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie. pic.twitter.com/UDBo5puOsB — Princess Jade (@Black_Edenian) August 26, 2019

LEWIS TAN!

JUST POST A SELFIE

lewis tan if you’re playing johnny cage in the mortal kombat movie post a selfie — Candice 💖💜💙 (@Cartoonie12) August 26, 2019

SPECTACULAR

Jessica McNamee will play Sonya Blade

Josh Lawson will play Kano

The MORTAL KOMBAT movie is looking spectacular. Can’t wait @WriterRusso pic.twitter.com/sSeVclqE8I — King Z # 1 Bri stan (@khan_zaiyan) August 26, 2019

AMAZING

The casting of the movie is amazing so far — 💚💚Starlight Starbright💚💚 (@StarlightStar15) August 26, 2019

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on March 5, 2021. You can read all about the movie in our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you pretty happy with all of the casting announcements so far? Who do you think Lewis Tan will be playing? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!