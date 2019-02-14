‘Mortal Kombat’ Figure Line Hinted At By McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has been teasing some major upcoming projects that might be revealed in the near future. With the New York Toy Fair taking place this weekend, it would seem that the popular toy maker is excited to let fans know what they’ve got going on behind the scenes. That said, it appears that one of those projects revolves around NetherRealm Studios‘ Mortal Kombat franchise.

In a post on the company’s Facebook page, an image was shown that simply says “Finish Him!!” The caption for the post reads: “Another brand is coming to McFarlane Toys…. Any guesses?” Well, fans were quick to answer as that iconic phrase is known throughout the gaming world to signify combat is coming to an end in a very mortal way.

Unfortunately, no specifics accompanied the post, so we don’t know exactly what McFarlane Toys is up to, or exactly when they plan on revealing anything. Will it be action figures based solely on the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11, or will the merchandise line span the entire series? Until they are ready to disclose such information, we’ll just have to keep on guessing.

Recently, McFarlane Toys announced a partnership with DC, which should provide fans with all sorts of glorious collectibles. In addition to this, the company has also entered a partnership with Warner Bros. to produce a line of Harry Potter merchandise, which is set to debut its first round of prototypes during the New York Toy Fair this weekend.

As for Mortal Kombat 11, the upcoming entry in the fighter series is set to launch on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox one. For more on the game:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What do you think McFarlane Toys is up to when it comes to their Mortal Kombat line? Will we be seeing figures from past titles? Sound off in the comments section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!