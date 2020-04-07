Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Gets a Slight Delay

Mortal Kombat fans have had a lot to celebrate, of late. Mortal Kombat 11‘s first Kombat pack has just seen completion with the release of Spawn, and a new Kombat Pack seems to be in the works, as well. Additionally, a new animated film is on the way, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge. Unfortunately, fans will be waiting a short bit longer than initially anticipated for the upcoming film. On Twitter, Gary Miereanu confirmed that the film will now make its digital debut on April 14th, two days after the initial planned release date. Thankfully, it’s only a short wait!

As of this writing, an official announcement has not been made by Warner Bros., but it will apparently come alongside some updates regarding the film. Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge will focus on Hanzo Hasashi, a warrior killed by the Lin Kuei Clan and their assassin, Sub-Zero. Sub-Zero’s wife and son are also killed in the conflict, and Hasashi’s soul ends up in Netherrealm. There, Quan Chi grants him the ability to enact vengeance, through the Mortal Kombat tournament. Hasashi is reborn as Scorpion, and the battle between the two warriors begins, with the fate of all humanity remaining in the balance.

Scorpion and Sub-Zero are clearly the focus of the film, but a number of other Mortal Kombat staples will also appear, including Liu Kang, Raiden, Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade, Kano, and many more.

Digital street date for “Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge” has moved to Tuesday, April 14.

Official announcement coming … along with some other exciting updates. https://t.co/1ETcMOJtwe — Gary Miereanu (@SuperPRGuy) April 6, 2020

Mortal Kombat fans have good reason to be excited for Scorpion’s Revenge. The animated film looks every bit as brutal as the source material, and the film features some impressive voice talent, as well. With the new Mortal Kombat live-action film set to release next year, Scorpion’s Revenge could be the perfect thing to tide fans over, in the meantime. While the slight delay will certainly come as a bit of a disappointment, it certainly looks like the film will prove worth the wait.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge will release digitally April 14th, and on Blu-ray, 4K, and DVD on April 28th.

