Mortal Kombat Midway Legacy Edition Arcade1Up Cabinet is Live

Following hot on the heels of the new Mortal Kombat movie trailer, Aracade1Up has opened up pre-orders for their Midway Legacy arcade cabinet, which comes jam packed with 12 iconic Midway titles including three Mortal Kombat games Joust, Rampage, Gauntlet, Paperboy and more. It's also priced at $399.99, which is pretty solid given the fact that Arcade1Up cabinets are regularly creeping up to the $500 range. They even included a custom riser with this model.

At the time of writing, pre-orders for the Arcade1Up Midway Legacy arcade cabinet were going in and out here at Best Buy. They were also live here at GameStop with a release date slated for March 19th at one point, though that link has been up and down as well. The complete list of games on the cabinet are as follows:

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat 2

Toobin

Joust

Defender

Rampage

Gauntlet

Paperboy

Rootbeer Tapper

Bubbles

Toobin

Wizard of Wor

Arcade1Up has been releasing new cabinets at a furious pace lately, and there are more on the way for 2021. You can find many of the new cabinets here at Best Buy. A breakdown of some recent and upcoming releases can be found below.

X-Men 4-Player Arcade Cabine t: X-Men, Captain America and the Avengers, and Avengers in Galactic Storm (Wi-Fi enabled)

t: X-Men, Captain America and the Avengers, and Avengers in Galactic Storm (Wi-Fi enabled) Dragon's Lair : Dragon's Lair, Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp, and Space Ace

: Dragon's Lair, Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp, and Space Ace Killer Instinct : Killer Instinct, Killer Instinct 2, Battletoads, and Battletoads / Double Dragon (Wi-Fi enabled)

: Killer Instinct, Killer Instinct 2, Battletoads, and Battletoads / Double Dragon (Wi-Fi enabled) BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Legacy Edition Arcade Cabinet : Pac-Man, Pac-Land, Pac-Man Plus, Super Pac-Man, Pac & Pal, Pac-Mania, Galaxian, Galaga, Dig Dug, Dig Dug Ii, Mappy, and Rompers

: Pac-Man, Pac-Land, Pac-Man Plus, Super Pac-Man, Pac & Pal, Pac-Mania, Galaxian, Galaga, Dig Dug, Dig Dug Ii, Mappy, and Rompers Atari Legacy Edition Arcade Cabinet : Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command, Akka Arrh, Crystal Castles, Tempest, Millipede, Gravitar , Liberator, Asteroids Deluxe, and Space Duel

: Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command, Akka Arrh, Crystal Castles, Tempest, Millipede, Gravitar , Liberator, Asteroids Deluxe, and Space Duel Capcom Legacy Edition Arcade Cabinet : Street Fighter, Street Fighter II: World Warrior, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Street Fighter II: Turbo, Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers, Super Street Fighter II: Turbo, Darkstalkers, Strider, Commando, Final Fight, Ghost n Goblins, and 1944

: Street Fighter, Street Fighter II: World Warrior, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Street Fighter II: Turbo, Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers, Super Street Fighter II: Turbo, Darkstalkers, Strider, Commando, Final Fight, Ghost n Goblins, and 1944 Pong 4 Player Pub Table: Pong, Quadra Pong, Pong Doubles, Warlords, Pong Sports, Circus Atari, Tempest, and Super Breakout

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.