Mortal Kombat Boss Reveals Classic Game He Wanted to Remaster

Longtime Mortal Kombat director Ed Boon has revealed which entry in the beloved fighting game franchise he would have loved to have previously remastered. Over the course of the past year, Mortal Kombat fans have been making it known somewhat loudly that they'd like to see a remastered collection of some of the earliest installments in the series. While recent entries like Mortal Kombat 11 have been hugely popular, a number of fans have been hoping to see Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2, and Mortal Kombat 3 come to modern hardware. And even though there's a chance that this could happen in the future, Boon has said that a lesser-known entry is one that he wishes he could have returned to.

In a recent interaction on Twitter, Boon responded to a fan's praise of Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks and said that he would have liked to have remastered the game. Boon didn't say whether or not this desire to bring back Shaolin Monks ever came close to happening at NetherRealm Studios, but he did divulge that the game at one point centered around a completely different character in the series.

"Shaolin Monks was a [lot of] fun. Wish we could have made another or a remaster," Boon said on social media. "It originally was a single-player game that featured Raiden as the main character."

Yea, Shaolin Monks was a lotta fun. Wish we could have made another or a remaster.



Fun Fact: It originally was a single player game that featured RAIDEN as the main character. https://t.co/dbJJUowHyK — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 15, 2023

Unlike other Mortal Kombat games, Shaolin Monks was an action-focused title that allowed players to control the characters Liu Kang and Kung Lao. Considering this was a spin-off in the series, Shaolin Monks was a bit more divisive than other games, but some Mortal Kombat fans have clearly continued to look back on it fondly nearly two decades later. Whether or not another Mortal Kombat title in the style of Shaolin Monks could come about in the future remains to be seen, but the fact that Boon continues to have positive feelings about the game means that such a possibility could be in play.

Which Mortal Kombat games would you like to see remastered the most in the future? And do you think Boon and those at NetherRealm Studios should make a new game in the style of Shaolin Monks? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.