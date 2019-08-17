Mortal Kombat Fan Art Imagines Mehcad Brooks as Jax

Actor Mehcad Brooks was just recently confirmed for a role in the new Mortal Kombat movie, for those who may have missed the announcement. He’ll play the role of Jax Briggs, the cyber-enhanced, metal-armed fighter who protects Earthrealm with devastating punches. We don’t yet know what Jax’s role in the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie will be and what we’ll see Brooks’ character do, but thanks to some prompt fan art, we already have an idea of what the actor might look like in this role.

Twitter user and well-known artist BossLogic shared the image below not long after the casting announcement was made to give an idea of what Brooks might look like as Jax. It shows Brooks transformed with scars and metal arms complete with an American flag on one of them to solidify Jax’s patriotic look.

In due time, we’ll see from the Mortal Kombat team what Brooks will actually look like as Jax, but it may be a while before that happens. With the casting announcement just made and the movie not scheduled to be released until March 5, 2021, it’s going to be a while before we start seeing what the actors will look like in their roles. These characters are ones that have been around for years though, especially those like Liu Kang who were there since the start of the Mortal Kombat series, so fans will hope that the portrayals are as faithful as possible.

Brooks commented on his role in the film shortly after the announcement with posts on social media that confirmed the news as he said Mortal Kombat is coming off the console and onto the big screen.”

Honored. Humbled. Ready. Remember that thing I kept saying I’d tell y’all about? I’m cast as Jackson “Jax” Briggs in the new Mortal Kombat Movie 🎥 Mortal Kombat is coming off the console and onto the big screen.… https://t.co/3AvtupjLyV — Mehcad (@MehcadBrooks) August 16, 2019

Brooks as Jax was not the only casting announcement which was made. In the same announcement, we learned that Liu Kang will be played by Power Rangers star Ludi Lin. Sisi Stringer is on board to play Mileena and Tadanobu Asano will play Raiden.

Mortal Kombat is scheduled to come to theater on March 5, 2021.