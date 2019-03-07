‘Mortal Kombat’ Movie Reboot Reportedly Interested In Joel Edgerton for Kano

This year has seen a lot of speculation and rumors regarding the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie reboot, including false casting information, but now it looks like there is some serious headway because a new report states that James Wan is looking to cast Joel Edgerton as Kano.

Screenwriter Greg Russo took to Twitter to provide a very encouraging update stating, “We have a script, budget, location, director, and cast lists. But we still need WB to give us the go-ahead. Meeting with them again soon. If you want to see MK back on the big screen, now’s the time to let your voice be heard.”

We have a script, budget, location, director, and cast lists. But we still need WB to give us the go-ahead. Meeting with them again soon.🤞 If you want to see MK back on the big screen, now’s the time to let your voice be heard 😉 #MK #MortalKombat #MortalKombat11 — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) March 4, 2019

According to a report from The Hashtag Show, the film is getting very close to that final green light and they mentioned that eyes are very much interested in Australian actor Joel Edgerton for the role.

For those unfamiliar with the name, he’s been attached to projects such as Zero Dark Thirty, Star Wars Episode II and III, and The Great Gatsby. The 44-year old actor hasn’t mentioned anything publicly as of yet, but it’s exciting to see that the project is going forward with casting picks for this final stretch to green-lit glory.

It will be interesting to see what the reboot will have to offer if it comes to be. The original movie was guilty pleasure of mine is that I absolutely adored the 1995 film. Seeing the martial arts tournament that we knew so well from the games in real life (or real screen) was incredible, even if it did get a little bit cheesy from time to time. According to the movie’s official synopsis:

“Once every generation, there is an inter-dimensional martial arts tournament known as Mortal Kombat, designed by the Elder Gods to limit invasions between the realms of the universe. If the realm of Outworld wins Mortal Kombat ten consecutive times, its Emperor Shao Kahn (voiced by Frank Welker) will be able to invade and conquer the Earth realm. They have already won nine; so this will be their tenth tournament. The Shaolin warrior Liu Kang (Robin Shou) and his comrades, Hollywood movie star Johnny Cage (Linden Ashby) and U.S. Special Forces officer Sonya Blade (Bridgette Wilson), were handpicked by Raiden (Christopher Lambert), the god of lightning and Earthrealm’s defender, to overcome their powerful adversaries in order to prevent Outworld from winning their tenth straight Mortal Kombat tournament. Each of the three has his or her own reason for competing: Liu Kang seeks revenge against tournament host Shang Tsung (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa) for killing his brother Chan (Steven Ho); Sonya also has vengeance on her mind, pursuing crime lord Kano (Trevor Goddard) who killed her partner; Johnny Cage, having been branded as a fake by the media, seeks to prove otherwise to the world.”

