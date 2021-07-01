✖

While Mortal Kombat fans are still waiting for the blockbuster reboot of the film franchise to arrive on digital and Blu-ray this summer, they can at least spend the time streaming the original adaptation. Paul W.S. Anderson's 1995 cult classic is remembered fondly by fans of the iconic Mortal Kombat video game franchise, but the film has bounced around a bit in the streaming era. Ahead of the debut of the reboot earlier this year, the original Mortal Kombat could be found on HBO Max, but it didn't stay there too long. As of Thursday morning, however, Mortal Kombat has a new streaming home.

The original Mortal Kombat was added to Netflix's streaming roster on July 1st, as part of the new month's wave of roster additions for the streaming giant. Mortal Kombat has been on Netflix in the past, but it has never stayed in one place for too long, at least not over the last year.

Mortal Kombat was just one of many popular films added to Netflix on Thursday morning. Other new titles include Austin Powers, Boogie Nights, Kung Fu Panda, The Karate Kid, and Talladega Nights.

You can check out all of Netflix's July 1st additions below.

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Charlie's Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She's Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE

Audible -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dynasty Warriors -- NETFLIX FILM

Generation 56k -- NETFLIX SERIES

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway -- NETFLIX ANIME FILM

Young Royals -- NETFLIX SERIES

