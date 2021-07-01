Mortal Kombat Has a New Streaming Home
While Mortal Kombat fans are still waiting for the blockbuster reboot of the film franchise to arrive on digital and Blu-ray this summer, they can at least spend the time streaming the original adaptation. Paul W.S. Anderson's 1995 cult classic is remembered fondly by fans of the iconic Mortal Kombat video game franchise, but the film has bounced around a bit in the streaming era. Ahead of the debut of the reboot earlier this year, the original Mortal Kombat could be found on HBO Max, but it didn't stay there too long. As of Thursday morning, however, Mortal Kombat has a new streaming home.
The original Mortal Kombat was added to Netflix's streaming roster on July 1st, as part of the new month's wave of roster additions for the streaming giant. Mortal Kombat has been on Netflix in the past, but it has never stayed in one place for too long, at least not over the last year.
Mortal Kombat was just one of many popular films added to Netflix on Thursday morning. Other new titles include Austin Powers, Boogie Nights, Kung Fu Panda, The Karate Kid, and Talladega Nights.
You can check out all of Netflix's July 1st additions below.
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie's Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She's Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE
Audible -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dynasty Warriors -- NETFLIX FILM
Generation 56k -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway -- NETFLIX ANIME FILM
Young Royals -- NETFLIX SERIES
Are you going to be checking out Mortal Kombat while it's on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!