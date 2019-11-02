Mortal Kombat Reboot Writer Teases Future Character Reveals

According to Greg Russo, the writer of the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot, the movie still has plenty character announcements left in the chamber, including a special Johnny Cage reveal. Taking to Twitter, Russo recently assured fans that while he understands the concerns that some characters haven’t been announced yet, it’s not because they are being replaced or forgotten about. Rather, the time simply hasn’t come yet for them to be announced. Further, Russo and co. want to make sure each announcement does said character justice.

“I understand some fans are concerned that certain characters haven’t been announced. Let me assure you that there’s a plan in place for everyone. Has been for some time. No one will be replaced and no one will be forgotten. It’s about making sure we do them proper justice!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

I understand some fans are concerned that certain characters haven’t been announced. Let me assure you that there’s a plan in place for everyone. Has been for some time. No one will be replaced and no one will be forgotten. It’s about making sure we do them proper justice! #MK — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) November 1, 2019

Replying to fans, Russo revealed that there’s “big plans” for Johnny Cage. Meanwhile, the writer also noted Kitana is his favorite character and that he could never forget Motaro, suggesting they will both be in the movie as well.

Big plans for J.C. Can’t say much more than that. — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) November 1, 2019

She’s my favorite character. — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) November 1, 2019

You think I could forget that beautiful beast? — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) November 1, 2019

Of course, there’s going to be plenty more reveals than just the ones teased above, but as Russo says, Mortal Kombat fans just need to be patient. Unfortunately, the writer doesn’t provide any ETA on the next batch of casting reveals, but with the show filming right now there’s a good chance we could get some soon.

Mortal Kombat is set to premier on March 5, 2021. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming movie, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.