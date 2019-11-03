Mortal Kombat Reboot Mileena Actress Shows off Her Tarkatan Tongue

The upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot has yet to reveal any footage or even reveal any of its characters in costume. However, Sisi Stringer — the Australian actress playing Mileena — has more or less provided just that by revealing a glimpse of what Mileena’s final character could look like. More specifically, Stringer recently took to Instagram to show off Mileena’s Tarakatan tongue, or at least what the actress has to go through to recreate Mileena’s ghastly mouth and face.

For those that don’t know: Mileena is a clone of Kitana, and a prominent character in the series, who, as you may know, was left out of Mortal Kombat 11 earlier this year. Created by Shang Tsung’s sorcery in his flesh pits for Shao Kahn, Mileena was made using both Edenian physiology and Tarkatan blood, which is why she has a Tarkatan mouth full of razor sharp teeth that she tends to cover up. Mileena, known for being vicious and evil, loathes Kitana, and feels it’s her right to rule Edenia as Princess rather than her sister. Thus, she’s hellbent on killing her sister, and is an opportunist easily manipulated as a result.

View this post on Instagram 21102019 Tarkatan tongue #MortalKombat #Mileena A post shared by Sisi Stringer (@sisistringer) on Oct 31, 2019 at 7:43pm PDT

As you may know if you follow Stringer on Instagram, she makes a habit of showing off behind-the-scenes looks of the movie, whether it’s her training for the role or in this case, getting ready to presumably shoot a scene.

View this post on Instagram *Volume warning. Training for #MortalKombat 🐉 #justakidfromaustin A post shared by Sisi Stringer (@sisistringer) on Oct 15, 2019 at 11:46pm PDT

Mortal Kombat is set to premier on March 5, 2021.