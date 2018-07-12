Mortal Kombat Reboot May Leave Out Two Major Characters

Earlier this week a huge report spread like wildfire on the internet about casting information regarding the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie reboot. Since then the producers themselves have debunked the specific casting list, but the wording has us more than a little curious.

The original source came from The Hashtag Show showing a long list of characters the team over at Warner Bros. were reportedly looking to cast. Among the characters provided was Cole Turner, Kano, Sonya Blade, Mileena, and many more – though both Scorpion and Sub-Zero were both missing in action. In a new turn of events, producer Todd Garner says to not trust that information circulating from the original report, stating that “Nothing is happening with the movie at this time, so all news is premature.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Notice he said “premature” and not “false” or “fake.” As fans of the iconic Mortal Kombat franchise ourselves, this has us a little bit worried. If it’s premature and not falsified, does that mean that both Sub-Zero and Scorpion will be missing in action?

There is one possible explanation. Though the two characters weren’t seen in the original leak, that doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t be in the film. They could either be heavily CGI influenced or will be dawning their infamous masks, therefore reducing their need to cast other than a well-trained martial artist.

Or that could just be our wishful thinking but let’s be real – if there is a Mortal Kombat movie that doesn’t have either Sub-Zero or Scorpion in it, is it really a Mortal Kombat movie? Asking the big questions here.

While the initial report may be have been “premature,” it’s very possible that we’ll be learning about what the potential film has in store within the next couple of months. As a huge fan of the 1995 film, I do have to admit that I have quite a bit of curiousity regarding the direction they could possibly be taking the reboot.

Would you want to see the reboot follow similar magic, or take a different direction all together? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!