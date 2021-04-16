Mortal Kombat Star Ludi Lin's Mom Reacts to Violent Red Band Trailer

✖

The red band trailer for the Mortal Kombat reboot has received a lot of strong reactions from fans online, and it seems that star Ludi Lin's mother is no exception! The Liu Kang actor shared a video on Twitter of his mom watching and reacting to the red band trailer. While it's clear she hasn't had the opportunity to see the full film, she already seems to enjoy Mortal Kombat more than her son's previous films, including 2017's Power Rangers reboot and 2018's Aquaman. Lin also manages to get his mom to drop an expletive as he asks her to recite Kano's last line in the trailer.

The video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Oops MK trailer Makes My Mom Drop Da F Bomb. Since everybody and their Moms are reacting to the @MKMovie Red Band Trailer. Here’s mine! #thanksmum #mortalkombatmovie pic.twitter.com/CFcw62o1MZ — LudiLin (@ludi_lin) February 28, 2021

The Mortal Kombat trailer recently became the most viewed red band trailer of all-time, so it seems like a lot of fans are just as excited about the move as Lin's mother is! It remains to be seen whether or not the movie will be able to deliver an experience that lives up to fan expectations, but it definitely seems promising, thus far. At the very least, it looks like Mortal Kombat will feature the kind of violence (and language) fans have come to expect from the series!

Liu Kang has long been one of the most important characters in the Mortal Kombat lore. The character was one of the main leads in the 1995 film, and will likely play a similar role in the reboot. In the film's trailer, Liu Kang can be seen fighting an unknown opponent, though a few details lead us to believe it might be Kabal. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait much longer to find out more, as the film's release is less than two months away!

The Mortal Kombat film reboot will release in theaters and on HBO Max April 16th. Readers can find out more by checking out the rest of ComicBook.com's coverage of the Mortal Kombat reboot right here.

What did you think of the Mortal Kombat reboot trailer? Are you kounting down the days until the film releases? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!