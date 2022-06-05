Mortal Kombat Boss Teases Street Fighter Crossover That Never Happened

✖

Ed Boon, the longtime director of the Mortal Kombat fighting game franchise, has teased that a crossover with Capcom's Street Fighter series was something that he at one point tried to make happen. Over the years, various properties have ended up clashing at certain times in the form of unique fighting games. Whether it be Marvel vs Capcom, Street Fighter X Tekken, or Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe, fighting games have often seen collaborations come about more than any other video game genre. With this in mind, it seems like a melding of the genre's two biggest titans, Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter, was once on the table, although the game never came to fruition.

In a recent message on Twitter, Boon revealed that he had previously tried to get a Mortal Kombat vs Street Fighter game to transpire. Boon didn't say much about the situation publicly, but he said that he could tell fans a lot "about how we tried to make this happen." For now, Boon declined to say anything further on the situation but teased that on "another day" he might opt to say more about what happened behind the scenes.

OH .... the stories I can tell you about how we tried to make this happen. 🙏



Perhaps for another day. MKvSF https://t.co/zvvmA0KwI7 — Ed Boon (@noobde) June 3, 2022

At face value, it's easy to see how a Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter crossover fighting game likely never came about. Both franchises are pretty different from one another at a gameplay level, which means that it probably would have been hard to find a balance between the two. There's also the fact that Mortal Kombat is a series that is incredibly gory, which is something Capcom likely would have been put-off by. Still, as we've seen with Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe in the past, the MK series has previously toned down the gore and violence when it needs to.

Likely the most interesting part of this revelation though comes at the point in time when Boon would have tried to make such a game come to life. Since Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter have each been massive for decades, is this a game that Boon tried to create recently, or did it happen decades ago? For now, we're left in the dark, but perhaps one day we'll hear more details about this project that never was.

