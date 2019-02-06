‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Artist Re-Imagines Actor Lewis Tan As Sub-Zero

Bosslogic is at it again with re-imagining popular gaming franchises with even more popular celebrity names attached to the characters. From God of War, to Metal Gear Solid, it seems that no game will be left untouched. Now that the talented artist is officially a part of the MK Kollective, he took a moment to to re-imagine the epically awesome Lewis Tan as Sub-Zero himself.

We’ve got to admit, Tan looks perfect with the frosted aesthetic and let’s be real – he’s awesome in pretty much everything he does so consider us on board with this fan pick! Fort hose unfamiliar with one of the most iconic characters in the franchise who got his start with the very first Mortal Kombat game back in 1992. He’s been in every single main game since launch, which makes him a staple, and his ability to control ice makes him a formidable foe in more ways than one.

As for the upcoming fighting title itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. For more on the highly anticipated game, check out its Steam official listing below:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What are your thoughts on the latest fan casting? Think it could work in a movie format?