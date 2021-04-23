Mortal Kombat Star Wants to Make a Sub-Zero Prequel

✖

Fans of the Mortal Kombat games have loved the way beloved character Sub-Zero was brought to life in the recent film adaptation by actor and martial artist Joe Taslim, and they've been hoping ever since the film's release that he'll be able to take on the role again in the future. That may be difficult in a sequel to Mortal Kombat, as the character died and a return of Taslim would likely mean the arrival of Noob Saibot, but the actor is all-in on the idea of exploring Bi-Han's origin in a Sub-Zero prequel project.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Taslim was asked about a potential return as Noob Saibot, the character from the games that turned out to be a resurrected Bi-Han. Taslim noted that the idea of playing Noob made the most sense for a Mortal Kombat sequel, but that he'd love to explore Sub-Zero's story even further.

"Yes, that's the next transformation of the character, but of course, we don't know yet. If the fans want this franchise to continue, then there's a strong chance that the next step for Bi-Han is to play Noob Saibot," Taslim said. "Fingers crossed, but I hope it happens because I definitely want to play that character. But to be honest, the most interesting path, in my opinion, is to do a prequel. It would be a story about Bi-Han and his training in the Lin Kuei. When he got abducted by the Lin Kuei, his parents were killed. So it would be the process of him and his brother becoming assassins, and I think that's quite interesting as well."

A Sub-Zero prequel could actually lead to the character appearing in a future Mortal Kombat sequel, if the film were to introduce Bi-Han's brother, who ultimately takes on the role of Sub-Zero after Bi-Han's death in the games.

"Yeah, I like that idea," Taslim continued. "If they do a sequel, then we are probably going to see Noob Saibot. If they do a prequel, then we would get to see two future Sub-Zeros in one movie, and that would be intriguing."

