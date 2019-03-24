‘Mortal Kombat’ and ‘Super Smash Bros. Melee’ Nominated for World Video Game Hall of Fame

Two huge fighting games among other classic titles have been nominated for a spot within the World Video Game Hall of Fame, and players now have the chance to vote on those games and more. The voting process that requires people to choose between games like those and others such as Microsoft Windows Software and Candy Crush is now live, but only for a short while longer. After voting ends, the winners that’ll be inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame will be announced in May.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame already houses many games within its ranks like Tetris, Pac-Man, Grand Theft Auto III, Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy VII, and more, so Super Smash Bros. Melee and Mortal Kombat will fit right in if they’re added. As part of the induction process, the public is able to influence the outcome by casting votes for the games they think should be memorialized in the hall of fame. That voting process is open now until March 28th, the announcement for the Player’s Choice Ballot said.

“The three games that receive the most public votes will be submitted on one ballot and will join the other top-three submissions from members of the International Selection Advisory Committee,” the voting page reads. “The public will collectively act as one member of the committee.”

The full list of games up for spots in the hall of fame can be found below:

What game do you think should be inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame? Vote for your favorite in the Player’s Choice ballot. #videogamehall https://t.co/Xd4Xgv6a4V pic.twitter.com/7fHydcIw8w — The Strong Museum (@museumofplay) March 21, 2019

Candy Crush

Centipede

Colossal Cave Adventure

Dance Dance Revolution

Half-Life

Microsoft Windows Solitaire

Mortal Kombat

Myst

NBA 2K

Sid Meier’s Civilization

Super Mario Kart

Super Smash Bros. Melee

Only one game can be voted on at a time, but people are welcome to return everyday to vote. The winners that’ll be inducted into the hall of fame will be announced at The Strong museum on May 2nd.

