Mortal Kombat Trailer Seemingly Reveals Reptile First Look

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first trailer for its upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot, and it features even more characters than had been previously revealed! In addition to the Kombatants that were already known, Goro can be seen, as well as a reference to Shao Khan. However, the most interesting cameo in the trailer belongs to a character that looks an awful lot like Reptile! The creature appears at the 2:24 mark of the trailer, where it can be seen battling Josh Lawson's Kano. Fans will have to wait for confirmation, but it certainly looks like the Mortal Kombat fighter!

An image of the fighter resembling Reptile can be found below.

It would make a lot of sense for Reptile to be a secret fighter in the film, particularly because that's the way the character debuted in the games, as well! Reptile was a hidden character in the original Mortal Kombat game. In order to battle him, players had to go through a specific number of steps that were very difficult to accomplish. Unfortunately, there was no way of actually playing as the character until Mortal Kombat II. However, the character's secret status in that first entry helped build a cult following around Reptile, making him an early favorite! Since then, Reptile has become a playable character in a number of games in the series.

The character has been a loyal servant of Shao Khan, even appearing as a minor antagonist in the 1995 Mortal Kombat film. In the video games, Reptile is one of the last surviving members of the Saurian species of Zaterra, and allies himself with Shao Khan in order to bring his people back. If this isn't the character, it's possible that it's a different member of the same Saurian species, or something else entirely. With Mortal Kombat releasing in just a few short months, fans will likely know more about this mysterious fighter sooner, rather than later!

The Mortal Kombat film reboot will release in theaters and on HBO Max April 16th. Readers can find out more by checking out the rest of ComicBook.com's coverage of the Mortal Kombat reboot right here.

What did you think of the Mortal Kombat reboot trailer? Do you think that's Reptile fighting Kano? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!