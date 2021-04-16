Mortal Kombat Kano Poster Revealed

✖

Following the reveal of the Sub-Zero poster for the Mortal Kombat live-action reboot, Warner Bros. Pictures has released a poster featuring Josh Lawson as Kano! Like the Sub-Zero poster, this one is a motion poster, with Kano's trademark red eye taking focus. That red eye matches well with the one in the Mortal Kombat logo, which can be seen alongside Lawson's take on the character. From the poster, the actor's appearance looks quite faithful to Kano's look in the video games. Kano's design in the games is a bit less iconic than Sub-Zero's, but the image does a good job channeling the character!

The poster can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Josh Lawson is Kano. #MortalKombatMovie trailer Thursday at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/C9DSFBtQYe — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

Like the Sub-Zero poster, this one was released to build hype for the film's first trailer, which is set to release on Thursday at 9 a.m. PT. The film will focus on original character Cole Young, as he finds himself pulled into a storyline featuring the rest of the Mortal Kombat cast. Thus far, 12 characters from the fighting game franchise have been confirmed for the movie, but it's possible that more could be revealed prior to its release in theaters and on HBO Max.

Kano played a large role in the original Mortal Kombat live-action film, and it will be interesting to see whether or not the villain gets a similar focus here. With so many major characters set to appear, the filmmakers will have their work cut out for them ensuring that every Kombatant receives a strong amount of screen time; balancing out all of these fan favorites will take a lot of work. That said, these individual poster releases are already showing just how much the studio is working to make each character stand out for longtime Mortal Kombat fans. It seems like a safe bet that posters for the rest of the cast will be released very soon!

The Mortal Kombat film reboot is set to release on April 16th. Readers can find out more by checking out the rest of ComicBook.com's coverage of the Mortal Kombat reboot right here.

